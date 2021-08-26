Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Kadant (NYSE:KAI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $240.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $230.00. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.08% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Kadant alerts:

KAI opened at $204.99 on Wednesday. Kadant has a one year low of $104.15 and a one year high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.04.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.19%. Analysts forecast that Kadant will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Kadant news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $308,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,917 shares of company stock valued at $730,125 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 56,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Kadant by 153.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Kadant during the first quarter worth $65,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kadant by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Kadant during the first quarter worth $399,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.