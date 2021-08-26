Kadena Market Capitalization Achieves $106.93 Million (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last seven days, Kadena has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. Kadena has a market capitalization of $106.93 million and $1.73 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00051352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00123536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.72 or 0.00155534 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,822.35 or 1.00138764 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $484.29 or 0.01035748 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,023.38 or 0.06466086 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena was first traded on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,058,774 coins. The official website for Kadena is kadena.io . The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Kadena Coin Trading

