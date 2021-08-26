Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR)’s stock price rose 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $13.40. Approximately 9,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 364,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

KLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Kaltura Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

