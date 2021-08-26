KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) versus Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) Head-To-Head Review

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) and Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for KAR Auction Services and Jiuzi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KAR Auction Services 1 2 4 0 2.43 Jiuzi 0 0 0 0 N/A

KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.39%. Given KAR Auction Services’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe KAR Auction Services is more favorable than Jiuzi.

Profitability

This table compares KAR Auction Services and Jiuzi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KAR Auction Services 4.03% 9.71% 2.19% Jiuzi N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KAR Auction Services and Jiuzi’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KAR Auction Services $2.19 billion 0.93 $500,000.00 $0.51 33.57 Jiuzi $7.98 million 9.29 N/A N/A N/A

KAR Auction Services has higher revenue and earnings than Jiuzi.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.2% of KAR Auction Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of KAR Auction Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

KAR Auction Services beats Jiuzi on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc. engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America. The AFC segment provides floor plan financing to used vehicle dealers. The company was founded on November 9, 2006 and is headquartered in Carmel, IN.

Jiuzi Company Profile

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

