Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.84 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to announce sales of $25.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.60 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics posted sales of $21.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $99.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.50 million to $105.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $134.29 million, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $180.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 203.25% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KPTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $393.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.64. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

