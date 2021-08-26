Kava.io Trading 17.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Kava.io has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.77 or 0.00016448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a market cap of $633.04 million and $152.83 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00091331 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.24 or 0.00290407 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00010492 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00043842 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 142,701,079 coins and its circulating supply is 81,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

