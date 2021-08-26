Keebeck Alpha LP Buys Shares of 8,700 QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Separately, Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QAD during the second quarter worth $204,000. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QAD stock opened at $86.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.97. QAD Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $87.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 149.14 and a beta of 1.51.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. QAD had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $82.97 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

Several research firms have recently commented on QADB. TheStreet downgraded shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

