Keebeck Alpha LP Has $479,000 Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,018 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUV stock opened at $51.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.66. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.03.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

