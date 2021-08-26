Keebeck Alpha LP Makes New $319,000 Investment in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,204 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Splunk by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,955 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 83.7% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Splunk by 41.2% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $149,155,000 after acquiring an additional 321,388 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 27.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,857 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.94.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $53,419.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,681 shares of company stock worth $1,330,791. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPLK stock opened at $155.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.79. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The company had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

