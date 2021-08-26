Keebeck Alpha LP Sells 424 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Keebeck Alpha LP lessened its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,739,000 after buying an additional 722,583 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,201,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,104,000 after buying an additional 315,090 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,120,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,011,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,747,000 after buying an additional 20,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,316,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,138,000 after buying an additional 109,852 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC opened at $74.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.06. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

