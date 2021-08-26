Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Shares Gap Down to $21.39

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.39, but opened at $20.06. Kelly Services shares last traded at $20.06, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66. The company has a market cap of $789.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.91.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.37%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.