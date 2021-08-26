Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.49. 1,914,101 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.40.

