Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Grows Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.1% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 83,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 12.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 295,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 32.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,131,000 after purchasing an additional 225,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 674,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.00. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.68 and a 1-year high of $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 88.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI raised W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

