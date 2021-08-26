Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Grows Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares during the quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2,484.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UTF stock remained flat at $$28.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 875 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,590. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

