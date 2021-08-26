Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Has $14.32 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,158 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $14,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 247.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.57. 6,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,321. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $74.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%.

