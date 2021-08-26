Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Raises Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,515 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.03.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $12.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $273.56. The stock had a trading volume of 784,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,397,866. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total value of $5,215,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

