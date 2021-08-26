Kevin Rendino Acquires 6,762 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $49,362.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Kevin Rendino bought 20,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Kevin Rendino purchased 615 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $4,637.10.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Kevin Rendino acquired 8,397 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $67,259.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:TURN remained flat at $$7.31 during trading on Thursday. 40,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,191. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $8.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 180 Degree Capital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 226,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 8.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the first quarter worth about $200,000. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

