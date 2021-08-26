KeyCorp Increases Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Price Target to $27.00

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.94% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Myers Industries stock opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.32. Myers Industries has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The company has a market capitalization of $821.15 million, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 4.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh purchased 8,000 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $175,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,370.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,855. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYE. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myers Industries in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Myers Industries by 4,950.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Myers Industries in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 31.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

