Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co.’s (NASDAQ:KVSA) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 31st

Khosla Ventures Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:KVSA) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, August 31st. Khosla Ventures Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 4th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

KVSA stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth $101,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

