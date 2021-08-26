Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.32. 8,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,707. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $157.91. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Several research firms recently commented on KMB. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.