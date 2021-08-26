KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One KIMCHI.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KIMCHI.finance has a market capitalization of $718,175.76 and $283,216.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KIMCHI.finance has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00052265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00013844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00053415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.91 or 0.00750860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00098202 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Coin Profile

KIMCHI is a coin. KIMCHI.finance’s total supply is 2,228,551,875 coins. KIMCHI.finance’s official website is kimchi.finance . KIMCHI.finance’s official Twitter account is @kimchi_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

Buying and Selling KIMCHI.finance

