Kingfisher Capital LLC Purchases 31 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.2% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,299.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,467.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

