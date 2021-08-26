Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $336.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.16 million.

Shares of KC stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $30.61. 25,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,978. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -35.49 and a beta of 1.79. Kingsoft Cloud has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $74.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 34.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 43.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 80.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KC shares. Macquarie cut their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

