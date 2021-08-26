Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $336.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.16 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 14.33%.

KC traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $30.49. The company had a trading volume of 76,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,978. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.49 and a beta of 1.79. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $74.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 14.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 34.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $598,000. Institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

