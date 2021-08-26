Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $336.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.16 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 14.33%.
KC traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $30.49. The company had a trading volume of 76,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,978. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.49 and a beta of 1.79. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $74.67.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.
About Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.
