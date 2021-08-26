Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $43,000 Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PENN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

PENN opened at $79.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.78. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.93 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

