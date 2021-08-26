Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $50.75 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $51.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.65%.

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $111,813.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $113,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,100 shares of company stock worth $460,419. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

