Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Position Trimmed by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

PHG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

PHG stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.57. 40,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $43.93 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.79.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

