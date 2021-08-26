Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 6.9% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 10.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 134.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 27.3% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.30.

KRNT stock opened at $133.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 303.37 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.65. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $134.86.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

