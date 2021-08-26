Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 13,035 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,545 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 51.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of VMware by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $23,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of VMware by 62.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 405 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware by 71.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of VMware by 43.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 486 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.07.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $158.49 on Thursday. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.79 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

