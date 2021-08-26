Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 9,233 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,233 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 25,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 4,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON opened at $230.66 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.85 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $159.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

