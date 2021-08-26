Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $7.98 Million Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $7,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NLOK. Starboard Value LP raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 21,104,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,681,000 after buying an additional 274,186 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,474,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,768,000 after buying an additional 115,585 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,529,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,495,000 after buying an additional 9,424,969 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 422.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,143,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,435,000 after buying an additional 10,625,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,306,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,633,000 after purchasing an additional 489,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.17. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NLOK shares. HSBC lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

