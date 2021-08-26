Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 31,251 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,251 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.44. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $54.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

