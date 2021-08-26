Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Short Interest Update

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 88.3% from the July 29th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

OTCMKTS:KHNGY traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.10. The stock had a trading volume of 17,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,492. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.83. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $72.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 4.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

