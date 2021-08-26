L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FSTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of L.B. Foster from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L.B. Foster from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTR opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $191.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.05. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $19.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 2.89%. Analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in L.B. Foster by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L.B. Foster during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Barington Capital Group L.P. acquired a new stake in L.B. Foster during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in L.B. Foster during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment comprises of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

