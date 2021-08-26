Lake Point Wealth Management Buys New Stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management CO grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 54,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 33.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CODI stock opened at $28.86 on Thursday. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $28.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CODI. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, insider D Eugene Ewing bought 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $28,953.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns bought 1,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,992.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,678 shares of company stock worth $266,349 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

