Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Down 4.7%

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) shares traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $173.98 and last traded at $173.98. 1,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 78,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.64.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 60.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 3.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

About Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC)

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

