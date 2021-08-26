Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.12% of Pioneer Merger at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $580,000. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PACX opened at $9.88 on Thursday. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

