Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $693,000 Investment in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CENH)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CENH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 69,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CENH. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $693,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $978,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $987,000. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centricus Acquisition alerts:

Centricus Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93. Centricus Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centricus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CENH).

Receive News & Ratings for Centricus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centricus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.