Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LWAC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LWAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 84,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.38% of Locust Walk Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LWAC. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition during the first quarter worth $9,695,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,874,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,453,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,730,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,047,000. Institutional investors own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Locust Walk Acquisition stock opened at $16.98 on Thursday. Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $29.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.00.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

