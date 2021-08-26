Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,672 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,278,299,000 after buying an additional 467,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,804,029,000 after purchasing an additional 179,896 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,680,798,000 after purchasing an additional 223,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,378,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,987,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,778 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total transaction of $1,121,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $260.85 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.21. The firm has a market cap of $241.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.31.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.