Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,497 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 440,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 103,173 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 38,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 95,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

ROIC stock opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.53.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 3.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

