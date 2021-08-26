Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to report earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the highest is $2.51. Landstar System reported earnings of $1.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year earnings of $9.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.94 to $9.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $9.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

LSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Landstar System by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after buying an additional 40,365 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 5.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 182,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,844,000 after buying an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.3% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 44,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 55.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,976,000 after buying an additional 250,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $165.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $120.92 and a 1-year high of $182.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

