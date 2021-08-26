Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Issues Earnings Results

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.64 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 38.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

LCI stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Lannett has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The company has a market cap of $169.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Crew bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,290. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lannett stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 712,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.72% of Lannett worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LCI. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

