Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.64 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 38.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Shares of LCI stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.07. Lannett has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LCI. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Crew purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,290. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lannett stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.72% of Lannett worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lannett

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

