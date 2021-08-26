LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €72.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LXS. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €70.36 ($82.77).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of LXS stock opened at €59.32 ($69.79) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €59.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 1 year high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.21.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.