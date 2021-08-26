LCI Industries (LCII) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

LCI Industries has raised its dividend by 36.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $145.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.62. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $101.69 and a 1-year high of $156.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.18.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

LCII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist started coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LCI Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

