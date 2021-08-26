LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 64.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 634,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248,229 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.51% of LCI Industries worth $83,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 403.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 137.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 16.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LCII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sidoti raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities started coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LCI Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Shares of LCII opened at $145.08 on Thursday. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $101.69 and a twelve month high of $156.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.04). LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

