Lead Wallet (LEAD) Market Capitalization Tops $2.21 Million

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

