Lee Financial Co Acquires Shares of 234,227 Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 234,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,483,000. Broadstone Net Lease makes up about 1.2% of Lee Financial Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lee Financial Co owned 0.16% of Broadstone Net Lease at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNL stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $26.61. 527,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,428. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.62. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.19.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. Analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 72.34%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadstone Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

