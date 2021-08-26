Lee Financial Co Decreases Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Lee Financial Co lessened its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period.

Shares of SHY stock remained flat at $$86.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,078,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,654. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.20. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.06 and a 12-month high of $86.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

